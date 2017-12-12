Gov. Wolf calls abortion bill assault on doctor-patient relationship

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf released a statement on the Pennsylvania House sending Senate Bill 3, which prohibits women from getting an abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The Governor says, “Senate Bill 3 is an assault on the doctor-patient relationship by politicians without medical or health expertise. Women, not politicians in Harrisburg, should be making their own health decisions in consultation with their doctors and families.

I have met with women and doctors, and learned about how this bill violates a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body. Unbelievably, this cruel legislation provides no exception for rape or incest. It punishes women who learn from their doctors that they are at risk if they give birth after their 20 week ultrasound.

This bill criminalizes a medical procedure that doctors use to protect the life of the mother when tragedy strikes during a pregnancy. These women deserve our support, not to be maligned by politicians in Harrisburg for making medical decisions about their bodies for their families with their doctors. I will veto this bill because I stand with every woman in Pennsylvania who deserves to make her own health decisions.”

The House passed the bill this evening 121-70.

 

