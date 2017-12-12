Dems divided on when to fight over fate of young immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats stand divided over whether to fight now or later about the fate of some 800,000 immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children.

House Democrats want the issue resolved in the broad spending bill. Some Senate Democrats would rather deal with the issue next year, ahead of President Donald Trump’s March deadline.

The fate of these “Dreamers” is among the trickiest issues to resolve as Washington seeks to avert a Christmas government shutdown.

For Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez, there is no more important issue in the year-end budget showdown.

But at the top of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s list of political concerns are the re-election bids of 10 Senate Democrats in states Trump won. They want nothing to do with shutting down the government over immigration.