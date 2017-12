COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a 25-year-old Columbia man who has been reported as missing.

Angel S. Ortiz Landrau was reported missing by family members on Tuesday. Police said he may be in the Lancaster area.

If you know where he may be or have seen him, please call Columbia police at 717-684-7735.

