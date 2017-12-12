Bill to penalize illegal moving companies headed to governor’s desk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislation to penalize moving companies that operate illegally in Pennsylvania is headed to Gov. Wolf’s desk for his signature.

Senate Bill 458 cleared the legislature on Monday.

Sen. David Argall (R-Schuylkill/Berks) said moving companies doing business in Pennsylvania must register with the Public Utility Commission and carry insurance to protect the property they move, but some companies skirt the law by not registering with the PUC and not carrying adequate coverage.

His bill would slap illegal movers with a $5,000 fine and repeat offenders with a $10,000 fine. Moving trucks could be confiscated and their registration suspended.

