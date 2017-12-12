Abandoned York industrial site to be turned into housing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of a project to clean up an abandoned industrial site in York City on Tuesday.

The Redevelopment Authority of the City of York was approved $1 million for remediation of the former Danskin Factory clothing manufacturing facility, located on the 300 block of North State Street.

The company announced the facility would be shutting down back in 2009.

The funds will be used to remove asbestos containing materials, contamination and demolition debris, and other hazardous materials from the site.

Once clean up is complete, there are plans to build 56 units of affordable housing for families.

“The great thing about the brownfield redevelopment projects is, we’re eliminating blight and negatives on the community. And, in its place, we’re seeing new, private investment,” said Scott Dunkelberger, Deputy Secretary for Business Financing at the Department of Community and Economic Development. “It’s new investment. And it’s new hope. It’s eliminating blight and negatives in the community and creating things that are very positive.”

Remediation and clean up work is expected to take place over the next year.