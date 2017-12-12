2 dead after homicide-suicide in Lancaster Township

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man and woman were found dead in a Lancaster Township home Monday evening after a domestic-related homicide-suicide, police said.

Police identified the man and woman as 55-year-old Reynol Maymi and 36-year-old Jacqueline Vera.

Manheim Township police said Maymi and Vera were found dead when officers were called to the home in the 400 block of Elmshire Drive around 8:20 p.m.

“This was not a random act of violence and there is no continued threat to the community,” police wrote in a news release. “The firearm used during the course of this incident has been recovered and was lawfully purchased.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-569-6401 or the anonymous tip line at 717-569-2816.

