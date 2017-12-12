2 accused of cashing forged checks

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking two men accused of cashing forged checks at a bank in Lancaster County.

Michael G. Fenton, 27, and Roy D. Silvernail, 39, both of Philadelphia, are charged with forgery and theft.

Manheim Township police said Fenton cashed a check for $1,602.83 and Silvernail cashed a check for $1,656.17 at a bank in the 1600 block of Oregon Pike last month.

Both checks were later determined to be forged.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or their anonymous tip line at 717-569-2816.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.