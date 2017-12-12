18-year-old shot, injured in McSherrystown

By Published:

McSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting that injured an 18-year-old man in McSherrystown on Sunday night.

State police said the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds while in the 400 block of Main Street. He was released from Hanover Hospital on Monday.

His name was not released.

The hospital called McSherrystown police when the victim showed up for treatment of his injuries. McSherrystown police called state police to assist in the case and eventually turned over the investigation to troopers at the Gettysburg station.

No additional details were immediately available.

