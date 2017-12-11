UPMC Pinnacle: Nurses Wanted!

UPMC Pinnacle has experienced tremendous growth over the past few months and is actively searching for nurses to join the team. They have added new hospitals in Lancaster, Carlisle, York and Hanover.

Te are now hiring for a variety of positions throughout our system, including both new and experienced registered nurses.

UPMC Pinnacle is a great place for nurses to grow their careers, from providing opportunities for career advancement and tuition reimbursement to a family friendly atmosphere on our nursing units. If you’re interested in learning more about these opportunities, visit their career page.