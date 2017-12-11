Two police officers assaulted in attempted burglary investigation

By Published:
Gary Neilson, Jr.

SUSQUEHANNA Twp.Pa, (WHTM) – Police have charged a man for assaulting two police officers over the weekend. Officers were called to a home on Lucknow Road for a reported burglary in progress at the rear of the home.

The complainant told police that someone was screaming and yelling while trying to gain entry into her home.

During the investigation, police say two officers were assaulted by Gary Neilson, Jr. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, loitering and prowling at night time, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

