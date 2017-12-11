Study launched to increase safety for Cumberland County road

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A study has been launched that some Camp Hill residents hope will lead to some changes to a busy section of the 11/15 bypass, also known as Cumberland Boulevard.

The Tri-County Regional Planning Commission has started the Camp Hill to Capital Corridor Safety Study, for a four mile stretch of the roadway, from Camp Hill into Harrisburg.

A group of residents launched the Cumberland Boulevard Improvement Task Force earlier this year, after a woman was hit and killed while walking her dogs on Cumberland Boulevard in December 2016.

The study will allow the task force and other residents to decide what changes can be made to the road.

“So, if we wanted some beautification in the median, say for example some plants, or if we hoped to get some connecting sidewalks, this will tell us what we can and can’t do,” said Brett Miller, co-leader of the Cumberland Boulevard Improvement Task Force.

Miller also says she’d like to see more signs on the roadway.

“Let them know that there’s a school up at the corner. Let them know it’s a walking school district. We have to figure a way to get it back down to 35 miles per hour,” said Miller.

The study will run until December 2018.