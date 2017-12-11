Police identify survivor in double fatal fire

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) – State police have released the name of a woman who survived a double fatal house fire in York County.

Jackie Keener, 69, is still receiving treatment at the Lehigh Valley Regional Burn Center.

She suffered facial burns in the fire Friday morning that destroyed her home in the first block of Foundry Road in Shrewsbury Township.

Keener is the homeowner.

Brenda Neal, 47, and Melody Waltermeyer, 58, both of Hampstead, Maryland, were trapped in the basement of the home, York County Coroner Pam Gay said.

The women initially escaped the fire that started around 1:45 a.m. It is believed they went back inside to rescue a cat.

Gay said both women died of carbon monoxide toxicity. Their deaths were ruled accidental.

Flames were shooting from the home when firefighters arrived. They knew two people were trapped but could not get to them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

