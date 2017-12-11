Sexual harassment bills unveiled at Capitol

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Women who work at the state Capitol have told women who have power at the state Capitol that sexual harassment and maybe even assault happen there.

So Monday, many of those women announced a series of bills dealing with the issue in myriad ways.

One bill would expand sexual harassment protections. Another would create a task force for college campuses. A third would ban taxpayer money being used for settlements and another would name names of abusers; there would be no more nondisclosure agreements to keep everything hidden.

“No more secret lists shared among our interns and staffers here at the Capitol about which legislators to avoid taking the elevator with, no more wink-wink jokes about which officials are the worst serial harassers,” Rep. Leanne Krueger-Braneky (D-Delaware) said. “Daylight is coming for everyone.”

The big question: will leadership in the House and Senate, which is male-dominated, move the bills pushed by the women of the legislature?

