Sausage & Blueberry Pancake Muffins

By: Smithfield
Ingredients:
- Fresh blueberries (3-4 berries per muffin)
- One package Smithfield® Hometown Original Fresh Sausage Links
- 2 cups buttermilk pancake mix
- 2/3 cup milk
- 2 large eggs
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350˚F.
- Prepare muffin pans with nonstick cooking spray or use foil cupcake wrappers.
- Cook sausage links according to package direction and allow them to cool enough to handle.
- Chop cooled sausage links into bite-sized pieces.
- While the sausage is cooking, mix together the pancake mix, milk, eggs, maple syrup and vanilla.
- Fill the wrappers about halfway full with pancake batter.
- Place 3-4 blueberries and 3-4 pieces of chopped cooled sausage in each muffin.
- Spoon about 1 tablespoon of additional pancake batter over the berries and sausage. 9. Bake for 13-15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the muffin comes out clean.