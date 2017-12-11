Sausage & Blueberry Pancake Muffins

By Published: Updated:

By: Smithfield

Ingredients:

  • Fresh blueberries (3-4 berries per muffin)
  • One package Smithfield® Hometown Original Fresh Sausage Links
  • 2 cups buttermilk pancake mix
  • 2/3 cup milk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/3 cup maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350˚F.
  2. Prepare muffin pans with nonstick cooking spray or use foil cupcake wrappers.
  3. Cook sausage links according to package direction and allow them to cool enough to handle.
  4. Chop cooled sausage links into bite-sized pieces.
  5. While the sausage is cooking, mix together the pancake mix, milk, eggs, maple syrup and vanilla.
  6. Fill the wrappers about halfway full with pancake batter.
  7. Place 3-4 blueberries and 3-4 pieces of chopped cooled sausage in each muffin.
  8. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of additional pancake batter over the berries and sausage. 9. Bake for 13-15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the muffin comes out clean.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s