Ravin Crossbows recalls arrow nocks for injury risk

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WHTM) – Ravin Crossbows is recalling about 220,000 bolt nocks after reports they caused crossbows to malfunction.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if the nock is not fully engaged with the bowstring, the crossbow can fail to discharge when the trigger is pulled. The bow can discharge while re-nocking the arrow.

Ravin has received 44 reports of the arrow nocks malfunctioning. There were 23 reports of finger injuries, including six serious injuries.

The white plastic molded clip-on nocks are used on arrows for Ravin brand crossbows. The nocks were sold separately in a package of 12 and as original equipment with Ravin crossbows and Ravin arrows at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and other stores from October 2016 through November 2017.

People should stop using the recalled nocks and contact Ravin Crossbows for free replacements.

