Police: Man wore employee shirt for 5 thefts from store

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a man suspected of several thefts at the Giant food store in Kline Village.

Harrisburg police released a photo of the man on Monday. They said he has committed five retail thefts at the store, and he has been seen wearing a Giant employee shirt during the crimes.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call the police department at 717-558-6900.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.