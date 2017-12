HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released the name of a woman who was fatally struck by an SUV in Harrisburg early Saturday.

Dorena Archer, 61, was lying on the roadway when officers were called to North Fifth and Maclay streets around 2:30 a.m. She was breathing but unresponsive, police said in a news release.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene and called for help.