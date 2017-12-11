Pleasant day ahead, not as cold either

After some light snow in parts of the region Saturday followed by a rather pleasant Sunday, today will feature pleasant weather too with slightly warmer temperatures. Expect partly cloudy skies on this Monday with highs in the lower 40s. It will stay dry and generally be a nice day for mid December in Central PA. Tonight will bring some clouds, however, ahead of a clipper system that will swing to the north of the region during the day tomorrow. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 20s with some stray snow showers. Most places should stay dry overnight and those that do see some snow will likely only receive a coating at best. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy to start with some snow showers possible. The majority of the precipitation with this clipper looks to stay to the north of the region tomorrow, so again, only stray snow showers are expected, mainly in our northern counties. Highs will be in the lower 40s tomorrow afternoon with some peaks of sunshine.

As the clipper pushes through tomorrow, the winds will pick up. Wind gusts will be well over 30 mph by late tomorrow afternoon and it looks to stay windy Tuesday night and Wednesday as colder air pushes into the Commonwealth. Lows Tuesday night will fall into the lower 20s and highs Wednesday will struggle to reach the 30 degree mark. With the winds Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, wind chill values will likely be in the teens or even single digits, so prepare for a brutally chilly period through late Wednesday. A few more flurries could fall by Friday before a brief warm-up for the weekend as highs return to the mid 40s by Sunday. The warm temperatures won’t last though, as most models shoot more cold air southward from Canada the week before Christmas. Winter does officially begin in just 10 after all! We’ll continue to track tonight’s clipper and alert you to any updates in the forecast. Stay tuned!