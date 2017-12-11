Plans to develop 90 acres and improve park get the green light in Cumberland County

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of new jobs, an economic boost, and even traffic changes are all goals of a major development project that has the green light in Cumberland County.

The project in East Pennsboro Township is expected to bringing $10 million into the local economy each year, along with some improvements to a nearby park.

“Cumberland County is still the fastest-growing county,” said Jonathan Bowser, CEO of the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation.

Pennsylvania’s fastest-growing county will see major development for the East Penn Drive Project.

“This is going to be a mixed-use development of medical, a regular professional office, retail as well and other commercial uses, in addition to residential units as well,” Bowser said.

Bowser says up to 90 acres of property along East Penn Drive could be developed.

“A lot of millennials and empty nesters who are looking to downsize and or not own a home at this point to be able to have a walkable, bikeable community is very important,” he said.

A $900,000 grant is paying for infrastructure improvements for it and for Adams Ricci Park.

“Our award for this project is to create a bike and a pedestrian walking bridge on both sides of the park that connect to the project,” Bowser said.

The grant will also cover new traffic signals and turn lanes.

“It takes a piece of land that has proper zoning and creates a strong tax base to the municipality, to the school district, and to the county,” Bowser said. “I think also most importantly it creates jobs.”

The project is expected to create 227 construction jobs and 262 permanent jobs. Construction could start in early 2018.