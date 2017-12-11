Perry County lodge trashed in underage drinking party

LANDISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police said a group of kids trashed the Warm Springs Lodge in Perry County during an underage drinking party over the weekend.

Troopers were called to the lodge on Warm Springs Road in Spring Township around 5 a.m. Saturday and awoke 30 kids, all under the age of 19.

There was a large amount of alcoholic beverages, drugs, and thousands of dollars in property damage located throughout the lodge, state police in Newport wrote in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

