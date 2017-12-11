Over 100 animals seized in Adams County

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Adams County SPCA says it seized 133 animals after a search at an Adams County home last week.

The animals seized Thursday include cats, rabbits, donkeys, pigs, chickens, ducks, and geese. Many were confined to small spaces and living in unsanitary conditions, the SPCA said.

No additional details were released due to the ongoing investigation and pending court case.

The SPCA is looking for donations of hay, bagged straw, Tractor Supply gift cards, and cash to cover veterinarian costs.

