Over 100 animals seized in Adams County

By Published:
(Adams County SPCA)

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Adams County SPCA says it seized 133 animals after a search at an Adams County home last week.

The animals seized Thursday include cats, rabbits, donkeys, pigs, chickens, ducks, and geese. Many were confined to small spaces and living in unsanitary conditions, the SPCA said.

No additional details were released due to the ongoing investigation and pending court case.

The SPCA is looking for donations of hay, bagged straw, Tractor Supply gift cards, and cash to cover veterinarian costs.

Online: Adams County SPCA

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s