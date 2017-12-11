Objection to lawmaker’s absences could lead to contempt vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Absences by a Pennsylvania state lawmaker who has missed every session day since July are raising objections from a fellow House member.

Monday’s absence by Democratic Rep. Kevin Haggerty of Lackawanna County was recorded as unexcused. That’s after a fellow Democrat, Rep. Michael Carroll of Luzerne County, objected to Haggerty’s request for an excused absence.

The House last recorded Haggerty as “present” on July 22, making Monday the 21st straight session day he’s missed.

House members could vote to hold Haggerty in contempt after five straight unexcused absences. There are no repercussions in House rules for a member who’s held in contempt.

The 45-year-old Haggerty has defended his absences by saying he has to stay near his two young children while he and his wife divorce.