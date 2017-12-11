Man gets prison for indecent assault

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man will spend up to 23 months in prison for indecently assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Laron Wilson, 25, was sentenced Monday in Dauphin County Court to 8.5 to 23 months in the county jail followed by seven years of probation, the district attorney’s office said.

Wilson was convicted in September of indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of a minor.

Prosecutors said Wilson told the girl he was 17 years old when they met in 2014. He kissed her repeatedly and tried to get her to touch him in a sexual manner. She later found lied about his age and was actually 21.

She reported the incidents to police two years later when she saw Wilson hanging around other young girls.

