License plate privacy debate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A hearing at the capitol Monday is focusing on House Bill 1811.

The focus is on privacy of information, who is allowed to use a license plate reader to run your registration and who is allowed to use that information.

Right now a small machine sits on top of many police cars, running your license plate information through a computer to make sure your registration is up to date. They’re not the only ones. Many non-police organizations are also using the high tech device such as parking patrol officers.

According to the International Association of Chiefs of Police the machines are helpful. In a 2012 survey they found the plate readers to increase stolen car recoveries by nearly 70%.

A hearing at the PA State Capitol is discussing state legislation to specify who is allowed to run your license plate information and how long they can store that information.

