Lancaster County man charged with trespassing, drug possession

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have charged a Lancaster County man with trespassing, and possession of drugs after an incident Monday morning in Denver.

East Cocalico Officers arrested Hunter D. Fox after being called to an apartment building on the 300 block of Main Street for reports of trespassing. Officers made contact with Fox who was not on the apartment lease, and did not have a right to be at the property.

Fox was taken into custody and a small amount of methamphetamine, heroin, and various drug paraphernalia was located on his person. Fox is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $5,000 bail.