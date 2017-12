The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey is hosting a big party this week for professional people are single and looking to mingle.

The event was designed by blogger Heather Zell as an alternative to the current dating culture.

Watch Heather and “Merlot” Mike Wilson discuss the event on Daybreak Monday morning.

The Holiday Single Mingle is Thursday December 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, click here.