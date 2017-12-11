Hearty Ham Mac & Cheese

By: Smithfield
Ingredients:
- 2 cups Smithfield Ham, cooked and diced
- 2 pt elbow macaroni, cooked and drained
- 2 cups grated cheddar cheese
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 3/4 cups sour cream
- 4 tbsp butter, cut into pieces
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup roasted red pepper, chopped
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. While the pasta is still very hot combine pasta, cheese and ham into a large bowl. In a separate bowl combine the eggs, sour cream, butter, salt and milk. Stir into the macaroni mixture. Lastly, fold in the roasted red pepper. Pour mixture into a prepared casserole dish and bake for 30-45 minutes. Top with additional cheese if desired.
Serves 8