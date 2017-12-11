Hearty Ham Mac & Cheese

By: Smithfield

Ingredients:

2 cups Smithfield Ham, cooked and diced

2 pt elbow macaroni, cooked and drained

2 cups grated cheddar cheese

3 eggs, beaten

3/4 cups sour cream

4 tbsp butter, cut into pieces

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup milk

1 cup roasted red pepper, chopped

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. While the pasta is still very hot combine pasta, cheese and ham into a large bowl. In a separate bowl combine the eggs, sour cream, butter, salt and milk. Stir into the macaroni mixture. Lastly, fold in the roasted red pepper. Pour mixture into a prepared casserole dish and bake for 30-45 minutes. Top with additional cheese if desired.

Serves 8