Eagles’ Pederson confirms Wentz is out with torn left ACL

ROB MAADDI, AP Sports Writer Published:
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz gets tackles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Los Angeles. Wentz left the game shortly after the play and did not return to the game. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Eagles coach Doug Pederson has confirmed that star quarterback Carson Wentz has a torn left ACL and will miss rest of the season and playoffs.

Wentz, a favorite in the NFL MVP race, had an MRI on Monday that confirmed the severity of the injury. Wentz was hurt late in the third quarter at Los Angeles. Backup Nick Foles rallied the Eagles (11-2) to a win that secured the NFC East title and put them in first place in the conference with three games remaining.

The Eagles have overcome several key injuries and now have to move forward without their most indispensable player. Nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters, return specialist/running back Darren Sproles, star linebacker Jordan Hicks and special-teams captain Chris Maragos already went down for the season.

