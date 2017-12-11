Crime doesn’t pay (unless, perhaps, you’re a Pennsylvania lawmaker)

It didn’t take long for the outrage to set in. The announcement that former Pennsylvania State Senator Bob Mellow would receive his $245,000 yearly pension (plus $1.3 million in backpay) unleashed a firestorm of social media posts, calls, and emails from the public.

In the latest episode of the ABC27 Investigators’ podcast, On Deadline, Amanda St. Hilaire, Dennis Owens, and Kendra Nichols look at the loopholes allowing lawmakers who admit to crimes to hold onto their taxpayer-funded jobs and pensions. They also discuss unregulated addiction recovery houses in Pennsylvania and a push to change the system in the midst of an opioid epidemic.

