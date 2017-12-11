Construction on Route 30

Adams County, Pa. (WHTM) – A construction project is expected to cause delays on Route 30 west all week in Adams County.

Crews will begin replacing drainage pipes on a four mile section west of Gettysburg between Seminary Ridge Avenue in Cumberland Township and Old Route 30 in Franklin Township.

Flaggers will be out during daylight hours to direct traffic.

Lanes will not be restricted during Friday rush hour.

The roadway will be repaired, milled, and resurfaced in the spring. The entire $2 million project should be complete by mid-June.