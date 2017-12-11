Burger King robbed at closing time

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – A masked man confronted employees after they closed a Burger King restaurant for the night and ordered them back inside so he could steal cash, police said.

Manheim police are looking for the man who robbed the restaurant at 915 East Main Street in Rapho Township around 1 a.m. Monday.

Employees said the robber had something wrapped in white plastic or cloth and presented it as a gun. He was last seen running toward Lancaster Estates.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives Kiesel or Szulborski at 717-665-2481.

