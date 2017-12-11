Burger King robbed at closing time

By Published:

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – A masked man confronted employees after they closed a Burger King restaurant for the night and ordered them back inside so he could steal cash, police said.

Manheim police are looking for the man who robbed the restaurant at 915 East Main Street in Rapho Township around 1 a.m. Monday.

Employees said the robber had something wrapped in white plastic or cloth and presented it as a gun. He was last seen running toward Lancaster Estates.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives Kiesel or Szulborski at 717-665-2481.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s