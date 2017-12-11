Brown Butter, Maple, Bacon and Pecan Popcorn

By Published: Updated:

By: Smithfield

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups Smithfield Ham, cooked and diced
  • 2 pt elbow macaroni, cooked and drained
  • 2 cups grated cheddar cheese
  • 3 eggs, beaten
  • 3/4 cups sour cream
  • 4 tbsp butter, cut into pieces
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 cup roasted red pepper, chopped

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. While the pasta is still very hot combine pasta, cheese and ham into a large bowl. In a separate bowl combine the eggs, sour cream, butter, salt and milk. Stir into the macaroni mixture. Lastly, fold in the roasted red pepper. Pour mixture into a prepared casserole dish and bake for 30-45 minutes. Top with additional cheese if desired.

 

Serves 8

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s