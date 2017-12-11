3 sought for robbery, assault in Harrisburg

Destiny Levi-Bennett, left, and Kyree Ross (Harrisburg Bureau of Police)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – City police are looking for three people accused of robbing and assaulting a man late Friday.

Destiny Levi-Bennett, 21, of Highspire; Kyree Ross, 23, of Harrisburg; and Jamie Hampton, 41, of Susquehanna Township, are charged with robbery and simple assault.

The victim told police he had broken off a relationship with Levi-Bennett and was later confronted and assaulted by the three suspects.

He said he fell to the ground and was kicked and punched. He said one of the suspects removed his jacket and took his cell phone.

A photo of Hampton was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

