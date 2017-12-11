2 Swatara Township stores robbed at knifepoint

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating the armed robberies of two Swatara Township convenience stores between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Township police released a surveillance photo from the 7-Eleven in the 4800 block of Derry Street. They said the man in the photo threatened the clerk with the knife around 10 p.m. Sunday while his accomplice stood by the door.

Both robbers then fled with cash from the register.

The second robbery occurred early Monday at the Turkey Hill in the 6300 block of Derry Street. Police said the robber forcibly pushed and pulled the clerk to the registers while threatening him with a large knife around 12.33 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact call Swatara police Det. Cpl. Timothy Shatto at 717-564-2550 or email tshatto@swatarapolice.org.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.