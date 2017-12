HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – One speaker is proposing an alternative solution to the nation’s opioid epidemic: marijuana.

Joe Schrank, addiction expect and founder of High Sobriety, spoke at the Pennsylvania Pain Society’s annual meeting at the Hershey Lodge Saturday.

He believes medical marijuana could be the answer to the country’s addiction and overdoes crisis.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.