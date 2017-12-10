Police: Lancaster man shot and killed

Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- A 22-year old man was shot and killed on the 700 block of the first street in Lancaster City on Sunday.

Police say they responded to shots fired call around 1-30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man laying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshots wounds to his upper body.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police are waiting to release his name until they tell his family.

Officers are currently trying to find witnesses. They say neighbors said they heard gunshots.

The investigation is ongoing.

