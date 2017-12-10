Police: disorderly conduct charges for man covered in own blood, wielding fire poker

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – One man faces disorderly conduct and public drunkenness charges after officers investigated a 911 hang up call, according to state police.

A police report shows that officers responded to Bobcat Road around 2:15 Saturday afternoon where they say they found Matthew Kilgore covered in his own blood, wielding a fire poker and screaming that “they” were trying to “get him.”

Police say that an investigation revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

He was taken to a medical facility for evaluation, according to state police.

