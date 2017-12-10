Man crashes into police cars in icy conditions

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Two police cars were struck while investigating a crash, according to Ephrata police.

Police say two officers had stopped on the shoulder on 222 near the 322 overpass around 11:30 Saturday.

According to police, 24 year-old Timur Yenikeyev tried to move to the outside lane but lost control of his car on the icy bridge.

Police report that after hitting both police cars and the guard rail, he was trapped in his car.

He was freed and taken to Reading Hospital for what police call non-life threatening injuries.

According to a press release, both officers were out of their cars at the time of the crash.

The document reveals they were investigating a separate crash in which a driver had lost control of his car after driving over the icy overpass.

That driver was not injured, according to police.

