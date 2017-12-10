Harrisburg boxers deliver at Proving Grounds III

Boxing is becoming a regular event at the Farm Show Small Arena. Promoter Andrew Foy started his Proving Grounds pro boxing event in the summer. Saturday night was the third installment, Proving Grounds III: The Fight Before Christmas.

The card featured boxers from Harrisburg, Washington DC, New York, California, Texas, and New Jersey. The Harrisburg fighters performed very well. Luis Morales won by unanimous decision, Angel Rivera by TKO, and Roy McGill by TKO. The Co-Main event featured Joshua Bowles who won by TKO.

The WBF Super Middleweight Title fight was the last bout of the night. Philadelphia fighter Jamaal Davis who has been training at Capital Punishment in Harrisburg, defeated Antowyan Aikens by decision. Davis had Aikens on the ropes in the 4th round, landing shot after shot. Aikens went down and the crowd erupted after what appeared to be a knockout. Aikens was able to finish the round and the entire eight round fight forcing the decision.