Eight tips from AAA to properly secure a Christmas tree on your vehicle

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new AAA study shows 20 million Americans who purchased a Christmas tree during the past three years did not properly attach it to their vehicles. This could damage your car and possibly hurt or kill someone else on the road.

It’s illegal in Pennsylvania for items to fall off a vehicle while it’s on the road. You could get a fine of anywhere from $100 to $1,000 depending on whether you cause an injury.

“My family came out here to get a Christmas tree,” Dalina Tu said. “I think fresh trees have a lot more Christmas spirit in them.”

Tu and her family made the trip to Herr’s Fruit Farm stand along Union Deposit Road.

“Most customers aren’t real good at tying them on, so we generally tie them on for the people unless they want to,” said Fred Herr, co-owner of Herr’s Fruit Farm.

Herr tied the Tu’s snowy Christmas tree to their vehicle.

“A couple keys are we net them up, which takes a big poufy tree and makes it slender like a sub,” Herr said. If they have a roof rack, great. We tie it on there. We go over and back several times.”

AAA reports the correct way to position the tree is with the trunk, or bottom of the tree, facing forwards.

“The tree is kind of aerodynamic that direction,” Herr said. “The other way it can turn into a parachute, and that’s exactly what you don’t want.”

AAA says to use quality tope or nylon ties and give them the tug test when your Christmas tree is secure.

“You don’t want to it be shifting, and they’re looking in their rear-view mirror distracted,” Herr said.

“If you don’t secure your tree to your car, you don’t know what could happen when you get on the road,” Tu said. “It could go flying off and hurt someone behind you.”

Some other tips include putting a blanket under the tree to protect your vehicle from getting scratched. AAA encourages you to drive home slowly and cautiously.