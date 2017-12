HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Members of the community came together to prepare for Kwanzaa.

The day featured an awards ceremony, entertainment, poetry, a fashion show and more.

Kwanzaa honors African heritage, celebrating 7 principles: unity, self determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

