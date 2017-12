HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – “Cops for K.O.P.S.” fundraiser benefits children of fallen Pennslyvania officer, and goes towards their college funds.

The annual event was held Saturday at the Giant Center.

“K.O.P.S.” stands for keep our pipers silent.

Traditionally, bagpipes are played at the funerals of law enforcement officers.

