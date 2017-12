CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A man in a motorized scooter is battle life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle.

Police said the 66-year-old man was trying to cross Wayne Avenue at 6:26 p.m. when he was struck by the vehicle driven by a 33-year-old man.

The victim was flown to the York Trauma Center.

Chambersburg Police Department’s Accident Investigation team is handling the case.