State police to cover Conestoga Township

CONESTOGA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have announced they will begin full service police coverage to Conestoga Township beginning in 2018.

State police say the township has a contract with Southern Regional Police Department, which is set to end December 31 this year.

State police will resume coverage at 12:01 a.m. on January 1.

In a statement, state police say that they are “fully equipped and able to provide this service to the township and have begun preparation for a smooth transition.”

Residents will be able to contact state police for emergencies by calling 911 or the main number at Troop J in Lancaster, 717-299-7650.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.