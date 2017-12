LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) State Police said the house fire that killed an elderly woman started in the living room.

The two-alarm fire occurred in the 800 block of Kimmerlings Road Friday afternoon.

The name of the 78-year-old woman killed has not been released.

Neighbors said the victim used a wheelchair. She was alone in the house at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire caused an estimated $75,000 worth of damage.