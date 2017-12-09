Quaker Valley beats Middletown 41-24 in 3A Finals

By Published:

 

On a snowy Saturday afternoon at Hershey Park stadium Quaker Valley defeated Middletown 41-24 in the 3A PIAA Football finals.  It was Middletown’s second straight trip to the state finals and for the second straight year the Blue Raiders only loss came in the final game.  The Middletown offense struggled to move the ball and found themselves down 28-7 at the half.  The tide didn’t change much in the second half as Quaker Valley pulled away for the 41-24 win.  abc27 will have full highlights and reaction tonight at 6:00pm and 11:00pm.

