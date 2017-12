MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) Excitement is building for Middletown’s high football team as they prepare for their championship game.

History is on the line. This is the Blue Raiders second chance at a title in as many years.

Middletown is set to battle Quaker Valley at noon saturday in Hershey for Pennsylvania’s Class 3-A Championship.

