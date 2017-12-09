Man acquitted of trying to kill officers after 2014 chase

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A man has been acquitted of attempted murder and other charges in a police shooting three years ago in western Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that jurors deliberated for five hours before finding 44-year-old Joshua Jesse not guilty Friday of charges that also included aggravated assault and assault of law enforcement officials.

Westmoreland County prosecutors argued that Jesse tried to kill officers after a 22-mile chase in September 2014 that started in Murrysville and ended in Bell Township. Jesse was shot 10 times after a gun he held discharged once but didn’t strike any of the officers.

Prosecutors declined comment. Defense attorney Jeff Monzo argued that his client wasn’t trying to hurt anyone. Jesse said he was “thankful” for the verdict and that no one was hurt except for him.

