Light Snow Makes it’s Way into the Southeast Region

A slow moving front will clash with our coldest air of the season and allow for a dusting of snow in the west, and a coating to 3″ in the southeast.

The timing of this system is moving in slower than expected due to its battle with the cold dry air. The flakes are beginning to fall in Lancaster and southeastern York counties this morning, then it slowly moves from southeast to northwest, arriving in parts of Dauphin, Cumberland, northern Lebanon counties just after noon.

Light snow will be steady for a period between Saturday morning and early afternoon. This is our best chance for an accumulation will occur. York, Lancaster and Lebanon counties have the best chance at 1 to 3 inches of snow, however, we believe some areas near Harrisburg could also pick up about a 0.5-1″ as well.

This storm will have a sharp cut-off of snow which means some of our far western parts of the viewing area could see little or no snow.

The snow should begin to taper off around 7pm and be fully out of the region by 9pm. Use caution, especially on the back roads of you have plans throughout Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday continues cold with occasional flurries, and there is more cold and snow showers in the works for next week. Bundle up and stay tuned for more updates!

