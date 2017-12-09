Driver dies after flying debris goes through windshield

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police say a driver on a highway near Philadelphia was killed by a piece of debris that a truck hit and sent airborne into the other vehicle’s windshield.

Police say the truck driving in the opposite lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike hit a piece of debris Friday morning. It soared across a concrete barrier on Interstate 276 near Norristown, went through the windshield and hit Gregory Leiber in the head.

The 57-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what the debris was.

Video on news stations showed a black vehicle stopped at the scene with a hole in the windshield.

Police say they are trying to find the truck that hit the debris as the investigation continues.

